3 Las Vegas Restaurants Among 2021 Best Restaurants With A View In The US

Las Vegas is known for its eccentric style and amazing places to visit.

The city has restaurants galore, and some have even landed a spot on the list of "2021 Best Restaurants With a View in the USA." Gayot compiled a list of America's best restaurants with a view.

So, if you want to feast your eyes while filling your stomach, check out these three Las Vegas restaurants that made the list.

Eiffel Tower came in at number two on the list, rated 15 out of 20.

Gayot states:

"If Las Vegas were the house, this restaurant would be the best seat in it, for this fine-dining perch in Paris's Eiffel Tower has an unobstructed view of the Strip, including Bellagio's dancing fountains across the street. Burgundy velour banquettes and a Belle Époque décor set a plush stage for the contemporary French offerings."

Rivea came in at number four on the list. Rivea's dining rom has "optimal vistas of the Las Vegas Strip."

Coming in at number eight on the list was Top of the World.

The restaurant revolves a full circle every 80 minutes, giving guests a full, stunning panorama view of Las Vegas.

According to the list, here are the other restaurants across the country that made the list:

Brix in Napa, CA Eiffel Tower in Las Vegas, NV The Inn at Shelburne Farms in Shelburne, VT Rivea in Las Vegas, NV The River Cafe in Brooklyn, NY SER Steak + Spirits in Dallas, TX 71Above in Los Angeles, CA Top of the World in Las Vegas, NV 230 Fifth in New York, NY ULU Ocean Grill & Sushi Lounge in Kona, HI

