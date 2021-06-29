A New Interactive Theme Park Is Coming To Middle Tennessee

A new theme park is in the works for Middle Tennessee.

Storyville Gardens is an interactive and immersive "edu-taining" park with attractions inspired by stories and books to help instill a love of reading for children in Tennessee, FOX 17 reports.

"Middle Tennessee continues to experience an economic boom, and young families move here every day. However, Nashville and the surrounding counties are missing family-friendly entertainment options for our children," said developer DeLisa Guerrier. "Storyville Gardens will provide that option while also helping parents and care givers instill a love of reading in their children."

According to Guerrier, only about 35% of students in Tennessee read at grade level. The new park, while providing a source of fun entertainment, aims to encourage students to "embrace and enjoy reading beyond what is required in the classroom."

Storyville Gardens is being designed by Storyland Studios, whose clients also include Universal Studios, Disney, Marvel LucasFilm, Cedar Fair and LEGOLAND.

"The theme park industry will have never seen a park quite like this one," said Mel McGowan, founder and chief creative officer of Storyland Studios. "Tennessee families and tourists to the region are in for an experience they won't be able to get anywhere else."

The site for the the new park is expected to be announced later this year.

Storyville Gardens will be the first theme park in the region since Opryland USA, now the home of Opry Mills Mall, closed in 1997.