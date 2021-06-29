Feedback

Can You Guess The Highest-Paying Job In Cleveland?

By Kelly Fisher

June 29, 2021

Everyone has wealthy towns that come to mind when thinking of the richest places in their home state. But which profession should you have if you want to afford to live there?

Zippia, a career research hub, regularly ranks the highest-paying jobs in cities and states across the country, including in Cleveland.

Zippia researchers committed to “scrounging through” the most recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to rank the Top 100 highest-paying jobs in Cleveland.

The highest-paying job offers an average salary of $211,820, the report shows.

Here’s a quick glance at the Top 10:

  1. Chief Executives
  2. Dentists, General
  3. Family Medicine Physicians
  4. Airline Pilots, Copilots, and Flight Engineers
  5. General Internal Medicine Physicians
  6. Nurse Anesthetists
  7. Financial Managers
  8. Natural Sciences Managers
  9. Lawyers
  10. Air Traffic Controllers

If you’re curious how Cleveland’s highest-paying jobs stack up against the rest of the state, Zippia has you covered.

These are the Top 10 highest-paying jobs in Ohio:

  1. Surgeons, Except Ophthalmologists
  2. Obstetricians and Gynecologists
  3. Dentists, All Other Specialists
  4. Physicians, All Other; and Ophthalmologists, Except Pediatric
  5. Dentists, General
  6. Psychiatrists
  7. Chief Executives
  8. Family Medicine Physicians
  9. General Internal Medicine Physicians
  10. Nurse Anesthetists

See the Top 100 highest-paying jobs in Cleveland here.

See the Top 100 highest-paying jobs in Ohio here.

