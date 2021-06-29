Can You Guess The Highest-Paying Job In Cleveland?

Everyone has wealthy towns that come to mind when thinking of the richest places in their home state. But which profession should you have if you want to afford to live there?

Zippia, a career research hub, regularly ranks the highest-paying jobs in cities and states across the country, including in Cleveland.

Zippia researchers committed to “scrounging through” the most recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to rank the Top 100 highest-paying jobs in Cleveland.

The highest-paying job offers an average salary of $211,820, the report shows.

Here’s a quick glance at the Top 10:

If you’re curious how Cleveland’s highest-paying jobs stack up against the rest of the state, Zippia has you covered.

These are the Top 10 highest-paying jobs in Ohio:

See the Top 100 highest-paying jobs in Cleveland here.

See the Top 100 highest-paying jobs in Ohio here.