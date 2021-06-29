Feedback

Carrie Underwood And Mike Fisher Share Family Vacation Pics In Colorado

By Kelly Fisher

June 29, 2021

2019 CMT Music Awards - Backstage & Audience
Photo: Getty Images

Carrie Underwood and hubby Mike Fisher shared family photos from a a Colorado ranch, where the couple retreated to relax, ride horses and spend time with their two sons.

It happened at Wind River Ranch, a faith-based nonprofit in the Rocky Mountains.

Underwood said on Instagram:

“What a wonderful week we had @windriverranch ! We rested, made memories and spent time with other families praising God and all that He has made! Thanks to the incredible staff for taking such good care of us and to @plattdavid_ and @mikedonehey and @steve_stenstrom for the studying, music and encouragement. It was a week we won’t ever forget! #FamilyVacation#camp#windriverranch

Fisher added:

“Thank you @windriverranch and your incredible staff for an awesome week! We can’t wait to come back!! Psalm 46:10”

The two shared photos of the family zooming down ziplines, aiming bow and arrows, trotting down horse trails and more. Sons Isaish, 6, and Jacob, 2, also partook in the family fun.

The country powerhouse marked another highlight of the venture to Colorado: playing the Country Jam festival.

“I smiled so much last night, I felt like my cheeks were going to pop!” Underwood said of the experience. “What an amazing crowd for our first show back!”

