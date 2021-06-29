Caught On Camera: Minnesota Couple Shares Video Of Porch Pirate

While out of town, a St. Paul couple had their packages taken by a porch pirate, and it was all caught on tape by their doorbell camera.

According to WCCO, Ryan and Nicole Wynn said on Saturday (June 26), they watched as their packages were stolen live from their porch while they were visiting family in Texas.

The couple ordered the packages on Amazon Prime Day and planned to have Nicole's mom pick them up, but the thief got to them first.

In the video, you can see a man in a blue shirt walk up and grab a handful of packages. He then runs to his red car, puts the boxes in the trunk, and goes back to the front door to take the rest.