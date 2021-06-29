Chris Stapleton On Cameo For Limited Time With Proceeds Supporting Charity
By Ginny Reese
June 29, 2021
Chris Stapleton made an announcement that is making fans very happy.
The country music star will be on Cameo for a limited time to make videos for fans who want a personal message.
Cameo is a website that allows fans to request personalized video messages from celebrities for any occasion, such as birthdays, well wishes, or just a simple hello.
What's even better is that Stapleton is doing it all for the benefit of others. All of the proceeds from his Cameo videos will go to his charity.
Stapleton made the announcement on social media. He wrote on Instagram:
"I'm going to be on [Cameo] for a limited time. I'll say whatever you need me to say, I'll wish people well, I'll give you a happy birthday, I'll tell somebody to get their shit together, you know any of those things. It's all for charity, my net proceeds will go to [Outlaw State of Kind]."
Outlaw State of Kind is Stapleton's charity that supports various causes close to his and his wife's heart. The organization was founded back in 2016 and is administered by the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, according to the charity's website.
Click here to check out Chris Stapleton's Cameo page or to request a personalized video.