Chris Stapleton On Cameo For Limited Time With Proceeds Supporting Charity

Chris Stapleton made an announcement that is making fans very happy.

The country music star will be on Cameo for a limited time to make videos for fans who want a personal message.

Cameo is a website that allows fans to request personalized video messages from celebrities for any occasion, such as birthdays, well wishes, or just a simple hello.

What's even better is that Stapleton is doing it all for the benefit of others. All of the proceeds from his Cameo videos will go to his charity.

Stapleton made the announcement on social media. He wrote on Instagram:

"I'm going to be on [Cameo] for a limited time. I'll say whatever you need me to say, I'll wish people well, I'll give you a happy birthday, I'll tell somebody to get their shit together, you know any of those things. It's all for charity, my net proceeds will go to [Outlaw State of Kind]."