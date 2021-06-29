Christina Aguilera Pens Note Supporting Britney Spears After Court Hearing

While some stars have remained silent amid the #FreeBritney movement, others have come forth to sound off on the pop titan’s bombshell court hearing, where she admitted she has almost no control over her life.

On Monday (June 28), Christina Aguilera took to social media to share a lengthy letter in support of her former childhood friend, commending her for her bravery in speaking out against her 13-year conservatorship. "These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through," Aguilera kicked off the note. "It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish."

"To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those 'close' to you is the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable. The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly," she continued. "Every woman must have the right to her own body, her own reproductive system, her own privacy, her own space, her own healing and her own happiness."

Aguilera went on to admit that she is "not behind the closed doors of this very layered & personal yet public conversation," so all she can do is share her perspective "from [her] heart on what [she’s] heard, read and seen in the media." "The conviction and desperation of this plea for freedom leads me to believe that this person I once knew has been living without compassion or decency from those in control," she declared.

"To a woman who has worked under conditions and pressure unimaginable to most, I promise you she deserves all of the freedom possible to live her happiest life. My heart goes out to Britney. She deserves all the TRUE love and support in the world," she concluded.