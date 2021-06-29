Feedback

Detroit Native Trick Trick Releases Seventh EP, 'ELEMELEM'

By Hannah Deruyter

June 29, 2021

Photo: Trick Trick Music LLC

Detroit artist and Goon Sqwad leader teamed up with Hip Hop Heavyweights for his new album release.

Trick Trick, also known as Dr. Christian Mathis, released his seventh EP, ElemElem.

According to The Beautiful Machine Magazine, in his new self-produced EP, Mathis took his music in a different direction than what his fans are used to hearing. "Rather than me chasing down the villains in my lyrics like most expect from my music, I created ElemElem to bring fans on the spiritual journey of lessons I've learned throughout the past year." He also added, "I've learned so much about who I am, where I'm going and being 100% true to who I've become."

The album includes features from multiple artists like E-40, Redman, Swifty McVay, and more. Mathis was the executive producer on the album and had help from producers West Coast Stone, Antt Beatz, B Whaye, and Eesh Beats. "Only I knew exactly what I wanted for the sound. I spent months mixing and mastering in my studio," Mathis said.

Trick Trick performed a few tracks from ElemElem before its release live at the El Club in Southwest Detroit on Sunday (June 27) with special guests P-Dot, G100, and more.

ElemElem was released on Trick Trick's 48th birthday, June 28, 2021. It is available now on all major streaming platforms

