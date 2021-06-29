Detroit Native Trick Trick Releases Seventh EP, 'ELEMELEM'

Detroit artist and Goon Sqwad leader teamed up with Hip Hop Heavyweights for his new album release.

Trick Trick, also known as Dr. Christian Mathis, released his seventh EP, ElemElem.

According to The Beautiful Machine Magazine, in his new self-produced EP, Mathis took his music in a different direction than what his fans are used to hearing. "Rather than me chasing down the villains in my lyrics like most expect from my music, I created ElemElem to bring fans on the spiritual journey of lessons I've learned throughout the past year." He also added, "I've learned so much about who I am, where I'm going and being 100% true to who I've become."