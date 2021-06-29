Ed Sheeran Tells Fans To 'Give It A Go' At New 'Bad Habits' Vampire Filter

Ed Sheeran dropped a new Snapchat filter on Monday (June 28) and now he's encouraging fans to show their fangs.

Billboard reported that Sheeran is in the midst of a week-long residency on The Late Late Show promoting his new single, 'Bad Habits.'

The Snapchat filter goes along with the music video to 'Bad Habits,' which has a flashy vampire theme.

Sheeran posted a video of himself on Twitter using the filter. He also urged fans to try it out for themselves. He wrote:

"Got my own Snapchat filter now for Bad Habits. Go on and give it a go, you know you want to."