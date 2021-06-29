Erica Mena & Safaree Samuels Welcome Second Child Amid Divorce

Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels's second child is here!

On Monday (June 28), proud dad Safaree announced the news on Instagram, sharing a photo of himself holding his and his estranged wife's newborn baby boy.

"MR Straittt jr is here!! 🙏🏾 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾," he captioned the pic. Safaree also posted a photo to Instagram Story of his son holding his finger. "Another me…. That's all the world need," the reality star captioned the shot, adding angel and laughing emojis.

Erica has yet to post about her son's arrival. As fans know, the Love & Hip Hop alum filed for divorce from Safaree in Georgia's Fayette County Superior Court last month. Per documents, obtained by TMZ, Erica asked for primary physical custody of her and Safaree's one-year-old daughter, Safire, but stated she's willing to share joint legal custody.