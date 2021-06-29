Erica Mena & Safaree Samuels Welcome Second Child Amid Divorce
By Peyton Blakemore
June 29, 2021
Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels's second child is here!
On Monday (June 28), proud dad Safaree announced the news on Instagram, sharing a photo of himself holding his and his estranged wife's newborn baby boy.
"MR Straittt jr is here!! 🙏🏾 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾," he captioned the pic. Safaree also posted a photo to Instagram Story of his son holding his finger. "Another me…. That's all the world need," the reality star captioned the shot, adding angel and laughing emojis.
Erica has yet to post about her son's arrival. As fans know, the Love & Hip Hop alum filed for divorce from Safaree in Georgia's Fayette County Superior Court last month. Per documents, obtained by TMZ, Erica asked for primary physical custody of her and Safaree's one-year-old daughter, Safire, but stated she's willing to share joint legal custody.
News of the reality star's divorce filing came weeks after Erica and Safaree took to Instagram to announce that they were expanding their family.
"More Life♥️✨ Who wants that perfect love story anyway," Erica captioned the first of her three posts that shared shots from her pregnancy photoshoot, which showed a pregnant Erica posing with Safaree in front of a huge, gold vault.
Erica and Safaree welcomed their first child together, 16-month-old daughter Safire Majesty Samuels, in February 2020 — months after they tied the knot.
Erica also has a 14-year-old son, King Javien Conde, from a previous relationship.