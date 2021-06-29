Everything You Need To Know About Fireworks Sales In Las Vegas

Fireworks sales began in Clark County on Monday (June 28th). Now, fire officials are urging residents to celebrate safely this year.

FOX 5 KVVU-TV reported that only "safe-n-sane" fireworks will be allowed from June 28th through July 4th in Las Vegas, North Vegas, and Henderson. These fireworks are illegal outside of that time frame.

No one is allowed to shoot fireworks in parks or public lands. This includes Mount Charleston, Lake Mead, and Red Rock Canyon.

When entering a fireworks booth, remember that there is no smoking allowed within 50 feet. In addition, no one under the age of 16 is permitted.

The Las Vegas Fire Department's website outlines some tips on how to stay safe while using fireworks. Here are the fireworks safety tips:

Never allow children to play with or ignite fireworks.

Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully.

Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire or other mishap.

Make sure fireworks are legal in your area before buying or using them.

Light fireworks one at a time, then move back quickly.

Click here to see more about fireworks safety.