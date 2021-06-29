Haunted, Abandoned Hospital For Sale In Kentucky

A supposedly haunted hospital is up for sale in Maysville, Kentucky.

The Hayswood Hospital at 2 W 4th Street is a creepy looking building with an interesting history. Originally built in the 1800s, the building was first used as a school until 1907, when it was donated to be used as a hospital, according to the real estate listing.

The hospital officially opened in 1931 to patients who lived along the Ohio River and in southwestern Ohio. The Navy used the hospital to treat sailors psychologically traumatized by the Pearl Harbor attack in 1941.

It closed in 1983 and has been empty since then. Curious ghost hunters occasionally trespass in the hope of seeing an otherworldly spirit.

"If you've ever wanted to own a haunted house business, now is your chance. Travelers from all over the country have come to see this building in hopes to see the paranormal. We have documented people as far as Alaska coming to look through the windows. There are stories of a tall men seen in the windows on the third floor. People have reported seeing lights turn off and on to this day. Some have even said they have seen a female carrying her newborn walking the hallways," the listing says.

The hospital was once featured on the reality TV show "Ghost Asylum," but reports that the building is actually haunted are debatable. A YouTube video from 2006 claims to show a spirit in a hospital window, but its authenticity is in question.

For anyone who wants to tempt fate by buying a potentially haunted hospital, it costs $800,000.