Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Celebrate Two Years Of Marriage With New Photos
By Sarah Tate
June 29, 2021
Happy anniversary to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner!
The Game of Thrones star and the JoBro celebrated two years of marriage by sharing some unseen snapshots from their gorgeous wedding in France, all shot by photographer Corbin Gurkin. While they infamously eloped in May 2019 after the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, their more formal and lavish wedding was held just a month later on June 29.
Jonas shared a photo on Instagram of the two dancing at the wedding, Jonas looking dapper in his tux while dipping a beaming Turner, who looked stunning in her custom long-sleeved Louis Vuitton gown, per The Knot.
"The best two years of my life," he caption the sweet pic. "Love you [Sophie]".
Both Jonas and Turner posted several unseen photos alongside sweet caption conjuring romantic memories. Turner included a black-and-white pic of the two cheering after the big "I do," saying "2 years as your wife holy moly I love you bub."
Turner included even more photos on her Instagram of the pair smiling and greeting guests and happily dancing during the wedding as well as behind the scenes photos of friends, a pool filled with guests, and the towering cake.
A lot has happened during their first two years of marriage, including having their first child, a daughter named Willa whom they welcomed in July 2020.