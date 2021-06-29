Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Celebrate Two Years Of Marriage With New Photos

Happy anniversary to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner!

The Game of Thrones star and the JoBro celebrated two years of marriage by sharing some unseen snapshots from their gorgeous wedding in France, all shot by photographer Corbin Gurkin. While they infamously eloped in May 2019 after the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, their more formal and lavish wedding was held just a month later on June 29.

Jonas shared a photo on Instagram of the two dancing at the wedding, Jonas looking dapper in his tux while dipping a beaming Turner, who looked stunning in her custom long-sleeved Louis Vuitton gown, per The Knot.

"The best two years of my life," he caption the sweet pic. "Love you [Sophie]".