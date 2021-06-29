Lauren Alaina Announces Upcoming Book With Foreward By Trisha Yearwood

Lauren Alaina just revealed the release date of her upcoming book.

Getting Good At Being You is slated to release by the end of the year. The award-winning “Road Less Traveled” singer-songwriter’s book is about “Learning To Love Who God Made You To Be,” and includes a foreward written by country powerhouse Trisha Yearwood.

Alaina’s announcement was packed with puns (as usual for the country star’s social media posts), sharing:

“Be sure to BOOK your calendars for November 2nd. I’m releasing my WRITE of passage, Getting Good At Being You. Can’t wait for you to read it. It’s available for preorder online everywhere books are sold and on shelves in November. Thank you times a million to Trisha Yearwood for writing the foreword”

Getting Good At Being You aims to inspire readers to speak with compassion, follow their dreams, forgive themselves and others, and more. It's peppered with behind-the-scenes photos of Alaina’s career in the country music industry throughout the whole thing, according to the description.

Since revealing the release date, Alaina has garnered supportive messages from fans and fellow country artists, including Lindsay Ell, who wrote on Instagram that she’s “so proud” of Alaina.

Earlier this year, Alaina also released her new single “Getting Over Him,” a breakup anthem featuring Jon Pardi. The pair performed the “smoldering” duet at the 2021 CMT Awards on June 9.