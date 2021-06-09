Feedback

Lauren Alaina, Jon Pardi Deliver 'Smoldering' Duet During 2021 CMA Awards

By Kelly Fisher

June 10, 2021

2021 CMT Music Awards - Show
Photo: Getty Images

Lauren Alaina delivered a “smoldering” duet with Jon Pardi at the 2021 CMT Music Awards.

The pair delivered breakup anthem “Getting Over Him,” reportedly referencing Alaina’s previous heartbreaks.

"I realized I had never just been out and flirted. I didn’t know how to be single," she said of the track. "A lot of times when I write a song, it’s a very specific, about a certain person, and this one’s just not. I just needed this song o represent the season of me learning to be single. I was like, ‘I need to get out and have a good time,’ which I didn’t really know how to do because I’ve been in the public eye since I was 16. But I had one little season when I got home from [appearing on] Dancing with the Stars where I would hang out and be flirty. I’ve still never kissed a boy in a bar. But the idea of it, I wrote this song about it."

Before the powerful CMT Music Awards performance, Alaina also got to mark the full-capacity comeback at the iconic Grand Ole Opry last month.

Pardi has also been getting out in Nashville, including when he put on his dancing shoes and joined Miranda Lambert at her new Casa Rosa bar and restaurant.

See the full list of 2021 CMT Music Award winners here.

