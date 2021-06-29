Mark Hoppus Says Chemo Makes Him Feel Like A 'Poisoned Electrified Zombie'

A week after blink-182's Mark Hoppus confirmed he has cancer and is going through treatment, he opened up to fans about his health on Twitch.

Hoppus released a statement last Wednesday (June 23) confirming he has been undergoing chemotherapy over the past three months and during the stream, he let fans know he has good and bad days.

“On good days, I go do stuff. I went on a walk outside today and it was the first time I’d left my house in like… 5 days pretty much. But this round of chemo I wasn’t totally stuck on the couch, miserable,” he explained. “I’ve actually watched movies and walked around and cleaned the house and hung out with my dogs.”

Hoppus also tried to explain what chemo felt like on bad days and he gave quite the visual: "I didn’t just feel like a poisoned electrified zombie leaning up against an electric fence like I did the rest, the past couple of rounds.”

While Hoppus, who is also vaccinated from coronavirus, has been able to move around and do things, he can't go out to public places or see his friends, and as we all know from the past year, can really take a toll on you.

“I can’t go anywhere right now. I wanted to go to the Dodgers last night – I can’t. I want to go hang out with friends and go to a restaurant – I can’t,” he said. “My white blood cell count is way too low for me to go out so I am stuck trying to get better. That’s alright, I’ll take it.”

During his Twitch, Hoppus gave away some cool merch to fans who played along and donated to a children's hospital.

You can watch the full stream here.