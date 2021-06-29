Nashville Adds Inexpensive Nonstop Flights To California, Florida

As the country continues opening up and people begin traveling more, flights are getting booked around the country. This increased demand and desire for travel could result in higher prices for cross-country flights. One airline, however, has added new nonstop flights from Nashville to some popular destinations, and, according to FOX 17, the starting price is pretty unbelievable.

Starting at just $39, travelers can fly from Nashville to Palm Springs, California as well as Melbourne and Jacksonville, Florida thanks to new stops added by Allegiant.

"Nashville is truly a one-of-a-kind destination — not only an iconic place for music, but also for history, culture and a whole host of unique activities," said Drew Wells, senior vice president of revenue and planning for Allegiant. "We are thrilled to expand Allegiant's brand of convenient and affordable nonstop service to the Music City, and also to offer Nashville residents a variety of getaways for outdoor recreation and unique experiences."

Starting in November, Allegiant will offer the new routes twice a week. Flights to Palm Springs International Airport will begin November 17 with one-way tickets starting at $49, while flights to Melbourne Orlando International Airport and Jacksonville International Airport will begin November 18 with starting fares at $39.