This Is The Highest Rated Restaurant In Nashville

There is no shortage of amazing restaurants in Nashville. From Southern-inspired dishes to steakhouses and pubs, you can find almost any food you could want in Music City.

With so many choices, it could be difficult to narrow down where to eat. To help in your search, TripAdvisor has lists to help find the best option for whatever you desire, from dietary restrictions to neighborhood-specific spots. The review-based travel site even lists the highest-rated restaurants around the city.

So which restaurant has the highest rating in Nashville?

Bourbon Steak by Michael Mina

This Music City steakhouse is located in JW Marriott Nashville and offers "a rare experience, well done" where guests can enjoy high-quality dishes served alongside a 360-degree view of the Nashville skyline. JetSetter even name Bourbon Steak by Michael Mina one of the best new Nashville restaurants to try in 2019.

With nearly 400 reviews, Bourbon Steak by Michael Mina has a 4.5 out of 5 rating with high marks in all categories, including food, service and value.