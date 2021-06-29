See Where 3 Nevada Cities Fell Among Best Cities To Get (And Stay) Married

It's summer time, which means tons of people are gearing up to tie the knot and 2021 is projected to have the biggest-ever wedding season.

But, some cities are more suited for marriage than others.

LawnStarter ranked the 150 biggest cities in the US and determined which were best for marriage and staying married. They used "11 key indicators of nuptial success" to determine the list.

A few Nevada cited were on the list. All three fell in the middle of the pack.

Reno came in at number 64 overall. Reno was 42nd for wedding-friendliness and 77th for unmarried population.

Las Vegas wasn't far below Reno, coming in at number 73. It was 36th overall for wedding-friendliness.

Henderson brought up the rear for Nevada cities, placing just below Las Vegas at number 77. Henderson was 34th overall for unmarried population.

According to the list, here are the top 25 cities for getting and staying married:

Fremont, CA Jersey City, NJ Glendale, CA Arlington, VA Santa Ana, CA Oakland, CA Honolulu, HI Santa Clarita, CA Washington, DC San Francisco, CA Ontario, CA Irvine, CA Rancho Cucamonga, CA Newark, NJ Fort Lauderdale, FL Orlando, FL Providence, RI Tacoma, WA Anaheim, CA Plano, TX San Jose, CA Irving, TX Santa Rosa, CA Fontana, CA Chesapeake, VA

