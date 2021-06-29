These North Carolina Cities Are Among The Happiest In America

There are many beautiful places to live in the country, but some cities may be happier overall than others due to a variety of factors: entertainment, family and friends, even work.

WalletHub recently released its findings on the happiest cities in America. After comparing more than 180 cities, it turns out that several in North Carolina made the cut.

Here's where six cities in North Carolina rank among the happiest in the country.

No. 32: Raleigh

No. 39: Durham

No. 67: Charlotte

No. 127: Winston-Salem

No. 132: Greensboro

No. 174: Fayetteville

While Raleigh, Durham and Charlotte placed high on the list, receiving higher marks in a variety of factors, the other cities were less lucky. All three found themselves in the lower half of the list. Fayetteville, which ranks in the bottom 10 of the list, is tied at 180 for the most hours working but has the second lowest income growth.

To determine the list, WalletHub compared 182 cities across three factors: emotional & physical well-being, income & employment, and community & environment. From there the factors were evaluated using 31 relevant metrics, including life satisfaction, depression rate, physical-health index, life expectancy, rate of food insecurity, poverty rate, job security, separation and divorce rate, ideal weather, and more.

Check out the full list of cities here.