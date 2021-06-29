These Tennessee Cities Are Among The Happiest In America

There are many beautiful places to live in the country, but some cities may be happier overall than others due to a variety of factors: entertainment, family and friends, even work.

WalletHub recently released its findings on the happiest cities in America. After comparing more than 180 cities, it turns out that several in Tennessee made the cut.

Here's where four cities in Tennessee rank among the happiest in the country.

No. 81: Nashville

No. 139: Chattanooga

No. 140: Knoxville

No. 179: Memphis

Nashville, though not high on the list, received really high marks for community & environment, coming in at No. 35 in the category. The other three cities ranked in the lower half of the list, with Memphis coming almost last overall. Knoxville has one of the highest rates of depression on the list, while Memphis has some of the lowest rates of adequate sleep.

To determine the list, WalletHub compared 182 cities across three factors: emotional & physical well-being, income & employment, and community & environment. From there the factors were evaluated using 31 relevant metrics, including life satisfaction, depression rate, physical-health index, life expectancy, rate of food insecurity, poverty rate, job security, separation and divorce rate, ideal weather, and more.

Check out the full list of cities here.