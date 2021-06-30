Feedback

Another El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina Location Opening In Henderson

By Ginny Reese

June 30, 2021

It's happening!

A second El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina location is opening in Henderson, according to Eater Las Vegas.

The new restaurant location will be opening up to the public sometime later this year.

The restaurant originally debuted in Mountain's Edge back in January. Check out the original location at 7825 Blue Diamond Road, Suite 102 in Las Vegas.

The new location will be in the former location of Sweet Tomatoes. It will have a huge patio that can seat up to 40 guests at a time. Inside, another 250 guests will be able to dine.

According to Eater, El Luchador serves up "Southern California-style Mexican cuisine from chef Aaron Bryan."

The restaurant's menu features some seriously delicious classic options, such as tacos, enchiladas, fajitas, burritos, chimichangas, and quesadillas. There are even vegetarian options available.

Check out the new El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina location at 375 N. Stephanie St.

In addition to the new El Luchador location, there are two new 24-hour sports bars opening in the area. The bars from PKWY Tavern will open in later this year. PKWY Volunteer, the Henderson location at 511 Dale Avenue, will open in July. PKWY Decatur, located at 4930 W. Flamingo Road, will debut the first week of August.

