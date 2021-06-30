Another El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina Location Opening In Henderson

It's happening!

A second El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina location is opening in Henderson, according to Eater Las Vegas.

The new restaurant location will be opening up to the public sometime later this year.

The restaurant originally debuted in Mountain's Edge back in January. Check out the original location at 7825 Blue Diamond Road, Suite 102 in Las Vegas.

The new location will be in the former location of Sweet Tomatoes. It will have a huge patio that can seat up to 40 guests at a time. Inside, another 250 guests will be able to dine.

According to Eater, El Luchador serves up "Southern California-style Mexican cuisine from chef Aaron Bryan."

The restaurant's menu features some seriously delicious classic options, such as tacos, enchiladas, fajitas, burritos, chimichangas, and quesadillas. There are even vegetarian options available.