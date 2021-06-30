Can You Guess The Highest-Paying Jobs In Minnesota?

If you've ever wondered which profession in your state has the highest-paying salary, look no further.

Zippia, a career research hub, spent time "scrounging" through the Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find which jobs have the highest salary for 2021.

Zippia looked at 682 job classifications in Minnesota through the BLS's data to determine which careers get paid the most.

So what is the top-paying profession in Minnesota?

With an average salary of $278,380, psychiatrists are the highest-paying profession in the state.

According to UniverstiyHQ, it takes at least 12 years of schooling to become a licensed psychiatrist. The site says the steps to become a psychiatrist are as follows:

"The first step in the process is obtaining an undergraduate degree, perhaps with a pre-med or psychology major. After graduation, the candidate must apply to medical school. After four years of medical school, the graduate takes an examination to receive a medical license. From there, they go through four years of psychiatry residency."

Not far behind psychiatrists, Obstetricians and Gynecologists were the second-highest paid profession with an average salary of $259,060.

According to the report, here are the top ten highest-paying jobs in Minnesota:

Psychiatrists Obstetricians and Gynecologists General Internal Medicine Physicians Family Medicine Physicians Physicians, All Other; and Ophthalmologists, Except Pediatric Nurse Anesthetists Pediatricians, General Dentists, General Chief Executives Dentists, All Other Specialists

To see the complete list of Minnesota's 100 highest-paying jobs, click here.