Can You Guess The Richest Town In North Carolina?

North Carolina may be home to many beautiful neighborhoods filled with large homes, expensive cars, and fine dining, but one website recently released a list outlining the wealthiest area of each state. Can you guess which town in North Carolina made the cut?

Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau Five-Year American Community Survey, Stacker compiled a list of the richest towns in each state. The list included a variety of factors when determining the choices, including unemployment rate and median household income, among others.

With several industries booming across the state, there are plenty of contenders for the title, but one town in particular was chosen as the wealthiest in North Carolina. Towns with fewer than 1,000 people were not included on the list.

So which town was named the richest in North Carolina?

Marvin

With a median household income of $206,469 and more than 50% off all households making over $200,000, it's no surprise that the village of Marvin was chosen the wealthiest area of North Carolina. According to the site, over 90% of the workforce has white-collar jobs, such as management, sales and finance.

Here are some other statistics that combined to make Marvin Number 1.

Median earnings for workers: $70,476 ($172,813 for males, $64,135 for females)

Civilian population with health insurance: 95.8%

Unemployment rate: 2.4%

Families with income below poverty level: 1.6%

Here's what Stacker had to say about the richest town in North Carolina:

"Marvin Village, North Carolina, is a small suburb of Charlotte. The small community is in the process of growing, however, according to Neighborhood Scout, as residents are moving to Marvin Village attracted by a thriving job market and booming local economy."

