Here Are The New Tennessee Laws Taking Effect July 1

The Tennessee General Assembly has passed dozens of laws over the last year, signed by Gov. Bill Lee, and 32 of them are set to go into effect Thursday (July 1). Some laws you may have heard of, like permitless carry, while others could be less familiar.

Here's a breakdown on the new laws taking effect July 1, 2021, WKRN reports, from child protection and and human trafficking to gun and theft. All laws can be found on the General Assembly's website here.

"Bathroom Bills"

Tennessee Accommodations For All Children : Prohibits transgender people from using multi-person facilities that don't align with their sex at birth while requiring schools to try to offer a single-occupancy facility for anyone who requests.

: Prohibits transgender people from using multi-person facilities that don't align with their sex at birth while requiring schools to try to offer a single-occupancy facility for anyone who requests. Transgender Public Restrooms: Requires businesses and government facilities that are open to the public to post signage stating if they allow transgender people to use multi-person bathrooms, locker rooms, or changing rooms that align with their gender identity. This law makes Tennessee the first state in the country to require the signage.

Child Care

Adoption Health Check : Requires adoptive parents who receive subsidies to provide DCS with medical or school records in order to get a health check. The law was passed following the deaths of two children in Roane County whose adoptive parents continued receiving benefits after their deaths.

Child Care Report Card : Initiates changes to the Child Care Quality Rating Improvement System.

: Initiates changes to the Child Care Quality Rating Improvement System. Child Care Task Force: The law creates a task force to design a strategic plan to address the challenges of providing high-quality affordable child care.

Child Protection

Child Exposure to Dangerous Drugs : This law increases the penalty against those who knowingly expose children to illegal drugs, such as meth, fentanyl and cocaine.

: This law increases the penalty against those who knowingly expose children to illegal drugs, such as meth, fentanyl and cocaine. Child Neglect and Endangerment : This law increases the penalties for those who place a child in imminent danger of death, bodily injury, or physical or mental impairment. According to WKRN, it is considered a Class A misdemeanor if the child is over 8 years old; if the child is 8 or younger, it will be considered a Class D felony.

Child Rape Sentencing : Anyone convicted of the facilitation or rape of a child or aggravated rape of a child will be required to serve 100% of their sentence, minus a maximum credit of 15%. Additionally, the individuals will have community supervision for life.

: Anyone convicted of the facilitation or rape of a child or aggravated rape of a child will be required to serve 100% of their sentence, minus a maximum credit of 15%. Additionally, the individuals will have community supervision for life. Eli's Law : This law requires the court be notified about the birth of a child to parents who had previously had another child removed from their custody. Eli's Law is named after a young boy who was abused in a home from which his older brother had been removed years before Eli was born.

: This law requires the court be notified about the birth of a child to parents who had previously had another child removed from their custody. Eli's Law is named after a young boy who was abused in a home from which his older brother had been removed years before was born. Evelyn's Law: Named after 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, who was found deceased after an AMBER Alert was issued, this law requires parents to report missing children to law enforcement within 24 hours or else face a misdemeanor charge.

Education

HOPE Scholarship : Extends the eligibility for the HOPE Scholarship to homeschool students.

: Extends the eligibility for the HOPE Scholarship to homeschool students. Safe Stars Act : Aims to prevent cardiac arrest and concussions by creating health standards and metrics to improve safety for student-athletes.

: Aims to prevent cardiac arrest and concussions by creating health standards and metrics to improve safety for student-athletes. Student's Right To Know Act: Requires the Tennessee Higher Education Commission to create a web-based dashboard for students considering college and career options, including cost of education and expected wages.

Firearms

Firing A Gun From A Vehicle Sentencing : Reckless endangerment by discharging a firearm from within a vehicle will now be considered a Class C felony.

: Reckless endangerment by discharging a firearm from within a vehicle will now be considered a Class C felony. Permitless Carry: Tennessee residents ages 21 and up, as well as members of the military ages 18 and up, will be allowed to carry open or concealed handguns without a permit. Additionally, the bill increases punishment for gun-related crimes.

Human Trafficking

Commercial Sex Trafficking : This law removes the statute of limitations fo any offenses committed against a child on or after the bill takes effect.

: This law removes the statute of limitations fo any offenses committed against a child on or after the bill takes effect. Safe Home for Trafficked Children : If a minor is taken into custody on charges of suspected prostitution, police are required to notify the Department of Children's Services.

: If a minor is taken into custody on charges of suspected prostitution, police are required to notify the Department of Children's Services. Sex Trafficking Sentencing : Individuals convicted of trafficking will be added to the category of sexual predators not eligible for early parole or release.

: Individuals convicted of trafficking will be added to the category of sexual predators not eligible for early parole or release. Trafficking Victims Self Defense : This law gives consideration to victims of human trafficking who use force resulting in bodily injury or death; however the individual must prove they were a victim of human trafficking and had "reasonable belief" of a threat that could cause bodily injury or death.

: This law gives consideration to victims of human trafficking who use force resulting in bodily injury or death; however the individual must prove they were a victim of human trafficking and had "reasonable belief" of a threat that could cause bodily injury or death. Truth in Sentencing: The law aims to ensure offenders convicted of certain violent or sexual crimes serve their full sentence handed down by a judge or jury.

Theft

Catalytic Converter Theft: Anyone who buys an unattached catalytic converter must be registered as a scrap metal dealer at a fixed location, while anyone selling one is required to provide documentation.

Theft: Anyone who buys an unattached catalytic converter must be registered as a scrap metal dealer at a fixed location, while anyone selling one is required to provide documentation. Porch Pirates: The law increases punishment for repeat offenders who steal packages left in mailboxes or on doorsteps. First-time offenders will be punished based on the value of the stolen item, while subsequent offenses can be charged as a felony.

Increased Penalties

Aggravated Riots : If someone commits more than one aggravating circumstance, the minimum sentence is 45 to 60 days. The punishment applies to anyone who travels from out of state with the intent to commit a criminal offense or is being compensated.

: If someone commits more than one aggravating circumstance, the minimum sentence is 45 to 60 days. The punishment applies to anyone who travels from out of state with the intent to commit a criminal offense or is being compensated. Boating Under The Influence : The law makes consequences for boating under the influence on the same level as driving under the influence.

: The law makes consequences for boating under the influence on the same level as driving under the influence. Drag Racing : Increases the penalty for drag racing from a Class B to a Class A misdemeanor.

: Increases the penalty for drag racing from a Class B to a Class A misdemeanor. Spencer Bristol Act: Named for a fallen Hendersonville Police Officer, this law increased the charge to a Class C felony if an officer is seriously injured while a suspect evades arrest. If the officer is killed, that penalty increases to a Class A felony.

Other