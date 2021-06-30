Imagine Dragons Confirm New Album, Reveal Name And Release Date

Mark your calendars for September 3 because Imagine Dragons will be releasing their new album.

The band announced the news on Wednesday (June 30) on social media revealing the cover art and release date for their fifth album, Mercury Act 1.

The album artwork features a shiny gold background with an illustration of a person falling. If the illustration looks familiar, the motif can also be found on the band's artwork for Evolve, Origins, and Night Visions.

Fans realized that Imagine Dragons teased the album in plain sight on Tuesday (June 29) when they posted a photo that said, "If anyone guesses the album title tonight, we will announce it tomorrow." The band also confirmed the answer was directly in the text.