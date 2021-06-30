It's Now A Crime To Reveal Lottery Winners' Names & Information In Missouri

A new Missouri law aims to protect the identity of lottery winners.

Going into effect August 28, it will now be a misdemeanor for lottery officials and contractors to publicly announce the names, addresses, or other identifying information of lottery winners.

According to KSDK 5, Governor Mike Parson signed the law on Tuesday (June 29). The law states that unless Missouri Lottery winners ask to be publicly named, they will now be kept anonymous. If a lottery winner's name or personal information is revealed, the misdemeanor calls for up to a year in jail and a fine of up to $2,000.

Lawmakers supporting the bill said they want to protect lottery winners from harassment or threats by people who hear about their new funds.

Currently, the Missouri Lottery announces winners' names, amounts they won, the game played, and where the winning ticket was sold. Missouri Lottery officials say that publicly announcing the winners has increased sales.

Under the new law, if the winner wants to be publicized, they must request the publicity form and provide written authorization, KSDK 5 reported.

According to BenefitsPro.com, only 11 states currently allow lottery winners to remain anonymous: Arizona, Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, New Jersey, North Dakota, Ohio, South Carolina, Virginia, and Texas.