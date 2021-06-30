Louisville Considered 'Up-and-Coming' Trendy Vacation Destination

Louisville is cool enough to one day be a trendy vacation destination.

The website VactionRenter recently complied a list of "up-and-coming" cities with top-rated places to visit, and Louisville made the cut.

VactionRenter asked more than 1,000 people about what they look for in a modern and trendy travel destination. According to their responses, the five most common elements of these up-and-coming cities were:

Having a music scene (62.6%)

Youth population (58.7%)

Nightlife (57.5%)

Art (52.5%)

A high cost-of-living (43%)



To compile the list of up-and-coming cities, the site looked at large cities with these types of shops: acai bowls, art galleries, axe-throwing, botanical gardens, cannabis dispensaries, independent coffee roasteries, farmers markets, juice bars, kombucha, microbreweries, tattoo parlors, thrift/vintage shops, vegan restaurants, and wine bars.

VactionRenter also looked at Yelp ratings, and Louisville came in third for having the highest rated trendy locations.

Louisville also had more thrift stores/vintage shops than other "up-and-coming trending" cities, like Kansas City, Missouri; Indianapolis, Indiana; San Jose, California; and Austin, Texas.

Up-and-coming cities aren't for everyone though. The site found that 57% of people said they would never move to an up-and-coming city, and that up-and-coming cities are more appealing to Millennials and Gen Z versus Baby Boomers and Gen X.