Luke Combs Debuts New Unreleased Song

By Kelly Fisher

June 30, 2021

2021 CMT Music Awards - Show
Photo: Getty Images

Luke Combs just shared an unreleased song, and there’s more where that came from.

The 31-year-old “Beer Never Broke My Heartsinger-songwriter shared a video Tuesday evening (June 29), performing the song for a live crowd. The unreleased original song is called “Good Old Days,” and Combs said it’s “the first new song I’m sharing this week… Let me know what y’all think!”

Of course, fans were here for it, commenting with requests for the North Carolina-born country artist to drop the single.

But fans should also be ready for more unreleased tracks on the way.

The next unreleased song is apparently slated to release on social media on Thursday evening (July 1).

Combs said on Twitter on Sunday (June 27):

“Been playing two new songs on tour… Figured I’d share them with y’all if that’s cool? If so, I’ll post one this Tuesday and one this Thursday at 8 PM ET.”

Like many other artists, Combs is jumping back into performing live. He delivered a performance of “Cold As You” from his deluxe album at the 2021 CMT Awards earlier this month, and has tour dates planned through the end of the year.

Listen to “Good Old Days” here:

