Luke Combs Debuts New Unreleased Song

Luke Combs just shared an unreleased song, and there’s more where that came from.

The 31-year-old “Beer Never Broke My Heart” singer-songwriter shared a video Tuesday evening (June 29), performing the song for a live crowd. The unreleased original song is called “Good Old Days,” and Combs said it’s “the first new song I’m sharing this week… Let me know what y’all think!”

Of course, fans were here for it, commenting with requests for the North Carolina-born country artist to drop the single.

But fans should also be ready for more unreleased tracks on the way.

The next unreleased song is apparently slated to release on social media on Thursday evening (July 1).

Combs said on Twitter on Sunday (June 27):

“Been playing two new songs on tour… Figured I’d share them with y’all if that’s cool? If so, I’ll post one this Tuesday and one this Thursday at 8 PM ET.”