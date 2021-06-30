Owner Of Escaped Cobra Previously Hospitalized After Green Mamba Bite

A highly dangerous, venomous snake is still on the loose after it escaped from its owner early Tuesday morning (June 29).

For more than 24 hours, police and other officials have been searching for an exotic zebra cobra, native to Africa, after it managed to escaped from its owner's home in Raleigh. The snake is has vertical stripe markings and can bite or spit venom at a perceived threat, so anyone who sees it should keep their distance and call 911.

The cobra reportedly escaped from a home on Chamonix Place owned by Keith and Rebecca Gifford, WRAL reports. Their son, Christopher, has several photos posted on social media documenting his snakes as well as a TikTok account with more than 460,000 followers. The news outlet reports that a photo of a zebra cobra was posted to one of the accounts less than a day before reports of a cobra on the loose.

Additionally, Christopher Gifford said in a Facebook post in March that he was bitten by his rare, venomous green mamba and had to be rushed to the emergency room. When animal control inspected the property, they reportedly found that it was not in violation of any state codes.

Even though the missing cobra is considered very dangerous, social media couldn't resist turning it into a meme, per WRAL. The search has sparked several jokes online and even inspired a new T-shirt design from local clothing company House of Swank. The company's website reads: "The North Raleigh Spitting Cobras, slithering to a cul-de-sac near you! Get yours NOW, because I'm only making a few of these things."