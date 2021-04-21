WATCH: Woman Finds Snake Slithering Along Shelves At North Carolina Store

Thinking it was simply a toy meant to frighten unsuspecting customers, she reached for some items on the shelf. That's when she saw the serpent's tongue flick out and she realized it was real. She told the news station that she was alone in the aisle and "calmly freaking out," so she began calling out for help.

Eventually, employees were able to get the snake out of the store and release it into the wild. They believe the harmless creature may have entered the store on a shopping cart. A spokesperson with Target said the area where the snake was found was disinfected and pest control was brought it to check the rest of the store.

Dupre is from New York, so she's not accustomed to seeing large snakes, especially inside major retail stores.

"I was like, 'oh my goodness this is for real, this is N.C. and this is snake season and there is a snake on top of the baked beans here,'" she said.

Though the encounter was shocking, Dupre said it was an adventure and can make for an interesting tale.

"Pretty exciting and a story I'll be telling for years."

Photo: Getty Images