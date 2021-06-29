Feedback

Dangerous Snake That Can Spit Venom Loose In North Carolina Neighborhood

By Sarah Tate

June 29, 2021

A dangerous pet is on the loose after escaping during the early morning hours in a North Carolina neighborhood, and officials are warning residents to keep their distance if they see it slithering around.

Raleigh Police issued a warning around 1 a.m. Tuesday (June 29) that a venomous zebra cobra escaped its Brittany Woods home on Sandringham Drive near Leesville Road. According to WRAL, the serpent was last seen on the porch of another neighbor.

A resident who spotted the dangerous serpent slithering on their porch managed to keep their distance while snapping a picture, which they shared with WRAL. Check out a photo of the wanted cobra below.

Residents of the Brittany Woods neighborhood were told to not approach the cobra as it is considered very dangerous, according to the African Snakebite Institute. The zebra cobra could bite or spit venom toward its perceived threat, which could cause tissue damage or even be fatal.

"It is pretty alarming. It seems like a pretty dangerous snake, and dogs like to sniff in the grass and check things out," said neighbor Mark Pavlic. "It's an extreme worry."

The zebra cobra is nocturnal, has vertical stripe markings, and is not native to North Carolina and instead comes from Africa. While state law doesn't forbid owning venomous snakes, they are required to be kept inside an escape-proof enclosure, the news outlet reports.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, the snake was still on the loose. Police urge residents who call 911 if they spot the cobra.

