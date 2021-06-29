Dangerous Snake That Can Spit Venom Loose In North Carolina Neighborhood

A dangerous pet is on the loose after escaping during the early morning hours in a North Carolina neighborhood, and officials are warning residents to keep their distance if they see it slithering around.

Raleigh Police issued a warning around 1 a.m. Tuesday (June 29) that a venomous zebra cobra escaped its Brittany Woods home on Sandringham Drive near Leesville Road. According to WRAL, the serpent was last seen on the porch of another neighbor.

A resident who spotted the dangerous serpent slithering on their porch managed to keep their distance while snapping a picture, which they shared with WRAL. Check out a photo of the wanted cobra below.