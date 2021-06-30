Feedback

These Nevada Cities Just Keep Getting Richer

By Ginny Reese

June 30, 2021

There are many different ways to measure the wealth of a city, whether it's jobs, employment, and money or things to do and big-name companies in an area.

Some cities are far richer than others, and some are on the rise.

Zippia conducted a study to determine which cities in the United States keep richer. To determine the list, they used data from the Census' American community Survey to compare the percent of households earning over $100,000 in 2019 to 2018.

Three Nevada cities made the list.

Enterprise was second overall with a 3.4 percent increase in wealth.

Reno was number 12 on the list with a 2.8 percent increase, and coming in at number 17 was Henderson, with a 2.7 percent increase.

Here are the 25 cities in America that just keep getting richer:

  1. Santa Ana, CA
  2. Enterprise, NV
  3. Port St. Lucie, FL
  4. Oxnard, CA
  5. Tempe, AZ
  6. Portland, OR
  7. Santa Rosa, CA
  8. Chula Vista, CA
  9. Riverside, CA
  10. Rancho Cucamonga, CA
  11. Seattle, WA
  12. Reno, NV
  13. Denver, CO
  14. San Francisco, CA
  15. Naperville, IL
  16. Gilbert, AZ
  17. Henderson, NV
  18. Oakland, CA
  19. Cape Coral, FL
  20. Sunnyvale, CA
  21. Santa Clarita, CA
  22. Bellevue, WA
  23. Austin, TX
  24. St. Petersburg, FL
  25. Jersey City, NJ

Click here to see the full study.

