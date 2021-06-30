This Is The Most Hated Food In Nevada

What's your least favorite food?

Zippia conducted a study to determine which foods each state hates the most. To determine the list, they examined "Google Search Trends to find which of the hate-able foods each state searches the least."

Some states are just being picky and passing on some yummy foods, but others are saying no to some seriously icky stuff. Of course, taste is objective. Zippia's website states:

"There’s a reason some foods are picked over at work potlucks. Some foods are just…gross. However, gross is objective. One man’s pickle treasure is another’s carefully picked off garbage. We set out to find each state’s most hated food."

So what food did Nevada hate the most?

According to Zippia, it's eggplant.

Nevada's neighbors turn their noses up at olives, bologna, anchovies, and beets.

The most hated food in America is olives, with 13 states hating them. Anchovies were also among the most hated, being the least favorite of 12 states.

Beets, bologna, and turkey bacon were all hated by four states.

None of the states hate the typical "gross" foods often portrayed in television shows and movies, such as tuna, broccoli, liver, cottage cheese, tomatoes, and peas.

