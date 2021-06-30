Can You Guess The Healthiest Place To Live In Nevada?

Nevada offers incredible opportunities for fostering a healthy environment, from education, economy, and housing to food, nutrition, and overall population health.

US News & World Report teamed up with the Aetna Foundation to determine the 500 healthiest communities in America.

The study states:

"The Healthiest Communities from U.S. News & World Report show how nearly 3,000 U.S. counties and county equivalents perform in 84 metrics across 10 health and health-related categories."

Nevada had one community that made the list.

Douglas County came in at number 376 in the study. Here are Douglas County's statistics.

Population Health- 69.3

Equity- 57.0

Education- 57.0

Economy- 61.1

Housing- 57.7

Food and Nutrition- 54.0

Environment- 70.3

Public Safety- 76.3

Community Vitality- 61.7

Infrastructure- 70.2

According to the list, here are the top ten healthiest communities in the United States:

Los Alamos county, NM Douglas County, CO Falls Church City, VA Loudon County, VA Broomfield County, CO San Miguel County, CO Pitkin County, CO Howard County, MD Morgan County, UT Routt County, CO

Click here to see the full study.