Can You Guess The Healthiest Place To Live In Nevada?
By Ginny Reese
June 30, 2021
Photo: Getty Images
Nevada offers incredible opportunities for fostering a healthy environment, from education, economy, and housing to food, nutrition, and overall population health.
US News & World Report teamed up with the Aetna Foundation to determine the 500 healthiest communities in America.
The study states:
"The Healthiest Communities from U.S. News & World Report show how nearly 3,000 U.S. counties and county equivalents perform in 84 metrics across 10 health and health-related categories."
Nevada had one community that made the list.
Douglas County came in at number 376 in the study. Here are Douglas County's statistics.
- Population Health- 69.3
- Equity- 57.0
- Education- 57.0
- Economy- 61.1
- Housing- 57.7
- Food and Nutrition- 54.0
- Environment- 70.3
- Public Safety- 76.3
- Community Vitality- 61.7
- Infrastructure- 70.2
According to the list, here are the top ten healthiest communities in the United States:
- Los Alamos county, NM
- Douglas County, CO
- Falls Church City, VA
- Loudon County, VA
- Broomfield County, CO
- San Miguel County, CO
- Pitkin County, CO
- Howard County, MD
- Morgan County, UT
- Routt County, CO
Click here to see the full study.