Feedback

Trisha Yearwood Announces Deluxe Album With New Tracks

By Kelly Fisher

June 30, 2021

55th Academy of Country Music Awards
Photo: Getty Images

New music from Trisha Yearwood is on the way, marking three decades in the industry for the country icon.

The Every Girl Deluxe album will include some unreleased songs, along with an acoustic, re-recorded version of Yearwood’s first smash hit “She’s In Love With The Boy.”

The song made Yearwood the first woman whose debut single skyrocketed to the top of the country charts, Taste of Country noted, and Yearwood’s music has been a country-music staple ever since.

"We had no idea it would make history," Yearwood recalled to PEOPLE of her first hit song, still popular 30 years later. "It had apparently been around for a few years and had never found the right home. Lucky me! …I loved the story about nobody being good enough for Daddy's little girl."

The song has even evolved since its first release — Yearwood added a twist to the lyrics when she sang “She’s In Love With The Girl” with Brooke Eden at the Grand Ole Opry, celebrating Pride Month and Eden’s recent engagement to girlfriend Hilary Hoover.

The boy Yearwood is in love with, country megastar Garth Brooks, will reportedly also appear on his wife’s deluxe album. The couple will deliver a rendition of “Shallow” from A Star Is Born, the 2018 film starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga.

The Every Girl Deluxe album is available for pre-order. It’s slated to release August 13.

Chat About Trisha Yearwood Announces Deluxe Album With New Tracks

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.