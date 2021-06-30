Trisha Yearwood Announces Deluxe Album With New Tracks

New music from Trisha Yearwood is on the way, marking three decades in the industry for the country icon.

The Every Girl Deluxe album will include some unreleased songs, along with an acoustic, re-recorded version of Yearwood’s first smash hit “She’s In Love With The Boy.”

The song made Yearwood the first woman whose debut single skyrocketed to the top of the country charts, Taste of Country noted, and Yearwood’s music has been a country-music staple ever since.

"We had no idea it would make history," Yearwood recalled to PEOPLE of her first hit song, still popular 30 years later. "It had apparently been around for a few years and had never found the right home. Lucky me! …I loved the story about nobody being good enough for Daddy's little girl."

The song has even evolved since its first release — Yearwood added a twist to the lyrics when she sang “She’s In Love With The Girl” with Brooke Eden at the Grand Ole Opry, celebrating Pride Month and Eden’s recent engagement to girlfriend Hilary Hoover.

The boy Yearwood is in love with, country megastar Garth Brooks, will reportedly also appear on his wife’s deluxe album. The couple will deliver a rendition of “Shallow” from A Star Is Born, the 2018 film starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga.

The Every Girl Deluxe album is available for pre-order. It’s slated to release August 13.