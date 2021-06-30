Utah Man Ignores Abduction That Happens Just Inches Away From Him

A Utah woman was spotted sprinting across a gas station parking low screaming for help, reported Yahoo! News. A man was chasing her, staying right on her heels.

The woman was screaming for help as she ran. Surveillance cameras show that the man caught up to her just a few inches away from a man who was pumping gas.

The man dragged the woman away while she was fighting to escape. The witness seemingly did absolutely nothing about the situation.

According to witnesses, the woman was screaming for help when she approached the man who was pumping gas. While there wasn't sound on the footage, it appeared that the three were talking to each other when the woman rolled underneath the truck to try to escape.

The man who chased her pulled her from beneath the truck and carried her away.

The witness never made a call for help or any attempts to stop the abduction. Other witnesses eventually called for help, prompting an Amber Alert.

Carl Gravitt, 22, was arrested on charges of kidnapping, assault, car theft, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

South Salt Lake Police Department spokeswoman Danielle Croyle told KSL, "We have somebody in custody who is violent, who took somebody against their will."