'Worst I've Ever Seen' Flash Flooding Causes Damage At Zion Nat'l Park

Major flash flooding has caused Zion National Park to close, reported St. George News.

Flood waters and mud flowed through the west entrance in Springdale as well as the east entrance in Kane County.

Springdale police officer Britt Ballard said it was among the worst the area has ever seen.

Ballard said:

"I’ve lived or worked here for 36 years. I grew up here and this is the worst I’ve ever seen. This is a major, major incident disaster-wise. I mean, we get a little bit of flooding and a bit of mud on the road. But not like this."

According to Ballard, at least 10 vehicles were swept away from the parking lot and a dumpster was in the middle of the road.

Zion National Park wrote on Twitter:

"Zion National Park Flash Flood Update: Due to flash flood SR-9 is currently closed, please avoid area. More information will be provided when available."