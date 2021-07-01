1 Nevada Beach Is Among The Best In The U.S. That's Nowhere Near An Ocean

It’s officially summer, and that means it's beach season.

Luckily, Nevadans don’t have to travel far to get to one.

While many tourists pack the coasts, others can make a getaway to one of the 15 best beaches “with no ocean in sight” across the country, according to Fodor’s Travel.

Hailed as “a trusted resource offering expert travel advice for every stage of a traveler’s trip,” the site released its ranking just in time for summer travel plans.

So, which non-ocean beach is the best one in Nevada?

According to the list, it's Sand Harbor at Lake Tahoe.

Here’s what Fodor’s Travel says about it:

“Sand Harbor is no doubt one of Tahoe’s most beautiful sandy beaches. There’s easy access for pedestrians and cyclists to reach the beach via the Tahoe East Shore Trail, which is a relatively new three-mile path that connects the popular town of Incline Village with the sand. This beach features sights of the large, iconic granite boulders Tahoe is so well-known for–along with soft golden sands and crystal-clear blue-green waters. All this beauty is backed with a grand sight of Tahoe’s majestic snow-capped mountains rising in the distance.”

