Can You Guess The Healthiest Place To Live In Washington?

A recent study revealed the healthiest communities in the United States, and Washington's No .1 cracked the Top 25.

U.S. News & World Report collaborated with CVS and the Aetna Foundation to rank 500 out of 3,000 communities in the U.S. Researchers looked at 10 categories to determine their rankings, including food and nutrition, environment, economy, and public safety. According to U.S. News:

“How well and even how long you live can be shaped by where you live. Local health outcomes are often driven by factors like a community’s economic performance, the strength of its education system, the availability and affordability of housing, and myriad other elements that affect residents’ overall quality of life.

“Knowing how such factors interact to create a healthier community – or a sicker one – is an important first step toward targeting resources where they'll do the most good. And geography offers a powerful lens through which to focus reform.”

So, where is the No. 1 healthiest place in the Evergreen State?

That honor goes to... San Juan County!

Its highest metric was in food and nutrition, where the county got a solid 100. This means food availability and overall nutrition are great in San Juan County, the report found.

To see where other areas, and more Washington state communities, rank on the list, click here.