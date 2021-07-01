Can You Guess The Richest Town In Louisiana?

Louisiana may be home to many beautiful neighborhoods filled with large homes, expensive cars, and fine dining, but one website recently released a list outlining the wealthiest area of each state. Can you guess which town in Louisiana made the cut?

Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau Five-Year American Community Survey, Stacker compiled a list of the richest towns in each state. The list included a variety of factors when determining the choices, including unemployment rate and median household income, among others.

With several industries booming across the state, there are plenty of contenders for the title, but one town in particular was chosen as the wealthiest in the Pelican State. Towns with fewer than 1,000 people were not included on the list.

So which town was named the richest in Louisiana?

Youngsville

With a median household income of $89,038 and around 6% off all households making over $200,000, Youngsville, near Lafayette, was chosen the wealthiest area of Louisiana.

Here are some other statistics that combined to make Youngsville Number 1.

Median earnings for workers: $46,896 ($65,479 for males, $45,839 for females)

Civilian population with health insurance: 95.5%

Unemployment rate: 4.6%

Families with income below poverty level: 9.3%

Here's what Stacker had to say about the richest town in Louisiana:

"With plenty of green space, community favorite restaurants, and above average public schools, it's no wonder that wealthy families are draw to Youngsville, Louisiana. Niche reports a well-educated community, with 34% of the population holding a bachelor's degree or higher. Data USA reports that the highest paying industries in Youngsville are public administration, agriculture, and forestry."

