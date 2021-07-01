Can You Guess Which Part Of Georgia Has The Worst Commutes?

Sitting in traffic on the way to work can ruin anyone’s day, but some Georgians have it worse than others.

That's according to Stacker, a data journalism hub that sought the counties with the worst commutes in Georgia, revealing its findings Tuesday (June 29).

Stacker used U.S. Census Bureau data to help pinpoint the counties with the worst commutes in Georgia. Researchers ranked the counties by the longest average commute in 2019, according to the report.

Stacker notes:

“Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. And yet, America’s commutes keep getting longer as people move farther away from the office, according to census data.”

Stacker ranked the Top 30 counties with the worst commutes in Georgia.

These are the Top 10:

Paulding County Marion County Meriwether County Heard County Cherokee County Lincoln County Barrow County Gwinnett County Dawson County Henry County

See the full list here.

However, Georgia still has something going right about its roads.

QuoteWizard found the best and worst driving cities in America, and released its findings June 8.

Atlanta ranked among the Top 10 best driving cities, according to QuoteWizard.

See the full list — including which cities have the worst drivers — here.