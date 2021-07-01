Can You Guess Which Part Of Illinois Has The Worst Commutes?

Sitting in traffic on the way to work can ruin anyone’s day, but some Illinoisans have it worse than others.

That's according to Stacker, a data journalism hub that sought the counties with the worst commutes in Illinois, revealing its findings Tuesday (June 29).

Stacker used U.S. Census Bureau data to help pinpoint the counties with the worst commutes in Illinois. Researchers ranked the counties by the longest average commute in 2019, according to the report.

Stacker notes:

“Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. And yet, America’s commutes keep getting longer as people move farther away from the office, according to census data.”

Stacker ranked the Top 30 counties with the worst commutes in Illinois.

These are the Top 10:

Calhoun County Pope County Kendall County Cook County McHenry County Will County Lake County Alexander County DuPage County Monroe County

See the full list here.

Last year, QuoteWizard ranked each state from best to worst drivers. The fifth-annual study, published in October 2020, drops to No. 44 on the QuoteWizard list, which puts it in seventh place if the list is ordered best-to-worst.

See the full report here.