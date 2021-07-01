Cardi B Posts Fascinating Video Of Baby No. 2 Flipping Around In Her Belly
By Ginny Reese
July 1, 2021
Cardi B is already feeling the love from baby number two... literally.
The "Up" rapper posted an Instagram story of her glowing baby belly on Wednesday (June 30th) that showed baby just trying to get comfy in mom's tummy.
The fascinating video shows her unborn child rolling around inside her belly, making a huge indention. Cardi can be heard exclaiming, "Oh my God!"
Cardi revealed her pregnancy at the BET awards on Sunday (June 27th). She appeared on stage at the awards show in a beautiful semi-sheer Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit that exposed her baby bump to the world.
Check out the video of baby number two below:
Cardi has been open on social media about her excitement for baby number two. She wrote on Instagram:
"We listened to each other, communicated, prayed and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing. Our home feels so blissful and very busy 😩but we are ready and so happy!! Thank you soo much everyone for the congrats and well wishes 🤗"
She and her husband Offset are already parents to 3-year-old Kulture Kiari.
Cardi says she knows that baby number two and Kulture will be close because they're so close in age. She referenced her own relationship with her sister, Hennessy Carolina.