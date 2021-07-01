Cardi B Posts Fascinating Video Of Baby No. 2 Flipping Around In Her Belly

Cardi B is already feeling the love from baby number two... literally.

The "Up" rapper posted an Instagram story of her glowing baby belly on Wednesday (June 30th) that showed baby just trying to get comfy in mom's tummy.

The fascinating video shows her unborn child rolling around inside her belly, making a huge indention. Cardi can be heard exclaiming, "Oh my God!"

Cardi revealed her pregnancy at the BET awards on Sunday (June 27th). She appeared on stage at the awards show in a beautiful semi-sheer Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit that exposed her baby bump to the world.

Check out the video of baby number two below: