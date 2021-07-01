Couple Scores $1 Million Just After Moving To South Florida

A couple from New Jersey that just moved to South Florida got an unexpected gift recently, according to Local 10.

Reporters said 27-year-old Kristen Frommer and her husband were initially renting in Boynton Beach, but things changed when she won a scratch-off lottery game weeks after arriving. She scored a $1 million prize after playing the $5,000,000 Luck game, according to Florida Lottery officials.

Now the couple is looking to stay in the area permanently.

“This is the ultimate housewarming gift,” Frommer told Florida Lottery. “We moved down as renters two months ago, but now there’s no question — we’re buying a house and becoming Floridians.”

The future Florida resident decided to take how a lump-sum payment of $760,000. Local 10 learned she bought the $20 winning ticket at RaceTrac at 905 West Woolbright Road in Boynton Beach. That store also gets a $2,000 bonus commission.

