Davion Mintz Picks Kentucky Over 2021 NBA Draft
By Anna Gallegos
July 1, 2021
Davion Mintz is returning to Kentucky for his final season of eligibility.
UK's leading scorer in the 2020-21 season made it official on Thursday that he's withdrawing from the upcoming NBA draft.
"First of all, I want to thank everyone for the support they have provided me the last couple of months while I pursued my dream of playing professionally," Mintz said in a statement. "I really appreciate the support from my coaches, my teammates and my family while I went through this process. I wanted to give it a real shot and I feel like I did that. I know that I am ready and closer to my ultimate goal of playing in the NBA.
"Having said that, my heart has guided me back to Kentucky for one more year. I want another season on the national stage to prove that I am ready to play at the highest level. I can't wait to get back to Lexington with my teammates and experience the full effect of Big Blue Nation. It's time to get back to work."
Mintz is a graduate transfer from Creighton University (Omaha, Nebraska) who led the Wildcats in scoring (11.5 PPG) and assists (3.1 APG) in 2020-21.
I am so happy for @deemintz1 because he was able to explore all of his options and decided to come back to a place that he loves. He is one of the most appreciative players I have coached in my time here. https://t.co/hR31eCTIk1— John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) July 1, 2021
He is the first UK leading scorer to return since Randolph Morris in the 2006-07 season.