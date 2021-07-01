Davion Mintz Picks Kentucky Over 2021 NBA Draft

Davion Mintz is returning to Kentucky for his final season of eligibility.

UK's leading scorer in the 2020-21 season made it official on Thursday that he's withdrawing from the upcoming NBA draft.

"First of all, I want to thank everyone for the support they have provided me the last couple of months while I pursued my dream of playing professionally," Mintz said in a statement. "I really appreciate the support from my coaches, my teammates and my family while I went through this process. I wanted to give it a real shot and I feel like I did that. I know that I am ready and closer to my ultimate goal of playing in the NBA.

"Having said that, my heart has guided me back to Kentucky for one more year. I want another season on the national stage to prove that I am ready to play at the highest level. I can't wait to get back to Lexington with my teammates and experience the full effect of Big Blue Nation. It's time to get back to work."

Mintz is a graduate transfer from Creighton University (Omaha, Nebraska) who led the Wildcats in scoring (11.5 PPG) and assists (3.1 APG) in 2020-21.