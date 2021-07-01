Phoenix Suns Headed To NBA Finals For First Time Since 1993
By Ginny Reese
July 1, 2021
The Phoenix Suns are headed to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993, reported 12 News. This comes after a 130-103 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night (June 30th) making the Suns the Western Conference champions.
Game 6 at Staples Center in Los Angeles was definitely one for the books.
Devin Booker was aggressive in his playing, though he was dealing with a broken nose.
Chris Paul was doing great offensively, scoring two consecutive threes int he first half.
The second half was when things got spicy.
Patrick Beverley of the Clippers was ejected after shoving Chris Paul. See a clip of that moment below.
Patrick Beverley was ejected after shoving Chris Paul from behind. pic.twitter.com/z0GFL1tb6J— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 1, 2021
Chris Paul, who missed the first two games of the series while being sidelined due to health and safety protocols, dominated both offensively and defensively in the second half.
Paul ended up with 41 points, eight assists, and four rebounds, leading the Suns to victory. The Suns appearance in the NBA Finals will mark Paul's first appearance in 16 seasons.
Paul said after the game:
"I just kept thinking, if we do what we're supposed to do, I get the last laugh. So you stay the course long enough, you break 'em, and that's what we did."
According to ESPN, this is just the third time that the Phoenix Suns have made it to the NBA Finals.