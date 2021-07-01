Phoenix Suns Headed To NBA Finals For First Time Since 1993

The Phoenix Suns are headed to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993, reported 12 News. This comes after a 130-103 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night (June 30th) making the Suns the Western Conference champions.

Game 6 at Staples Center in Los Angeles was definitely one for the books.

Devin Booker was aggressive in his playing, though he was dealing with a broken nose.

Chris Paul was doing great offensively, scoring two consecutive threes int he first half.

The second half was when things got spicy.

Patrick Beverley of the Clippers was ejected after shoving Chris Paul. See a clip of that moment below.