Florida Man Accused Of Trying To Smuggle Meth In Private Parts

By Zuri Anderson

July 1, 2021

Shaft Bang Adams, 30, was in the middle of getting booked into jail when authorities found methamphetamine in his private parts, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Photo: Orange County Jail

A Florida man is facing charges after deputies said he tried sneaking methamphetamine into jail by hiding it in a sensitive area.

WKMG reported Wednesday (June 30) that 30-year-old Shaft Bang Adams was getting processed into Orange County Jail when authorities found something during a strip search. They reportedly discovered four white crystal rocks inside Adams' "penis skin."

He now faces a charge of introducing contraband in a state facility, but this isn't his first run-in with the law.

Having been arrested multiple times in Orange County, Adams' most recent incident happened on June 22. Deputies claim they spotted the man making “hand-to-hand transactions” in an area known for narcotics sales.

Authorities reportedly started searching Adams and instructed him to take off his shoes and socks. Adams took off the left one but then refused to take off the right one, according to records. That's when deputies checked the right sock and found a baggie full of cocaine, officials added.

"He was arrested on charges of resisting an officer without violence and possession of cocaine. While he was released on bond after the meth arrest last month, that bond was revoked after the most recent arrest," reporters wrote. "He remains booked in the Orange County Jail."

Last year, a Florida woman tried sneaking marijuana into jail by hiding it in her vagina.

