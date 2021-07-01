Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton File For Marriage License In Oklahoma

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are one step closer to walking down the aisle.

On Thursday (July 1), TMZ reported the superstar duo applied for a marriage license in Oklahoma earlier this week. According to the Johnson County Court Clerk, the lovebirds filed the official paperwork on Tuesday, potentially signaling that they could get married as soon as this weekend.

In Oklahoma, couples who file for a marriage license have 10 days to get married, the gossip outlet reports. Sources say that Gwen and Blake are set to say "I do" at the latter's Oklahoma ranch on Saturday (July 3), potentially in the outdoor chapel on the property.

Family members for both Gwen and Blake are expected to arrive soon, kicking off a full weekend of activities and celebrations honoring the longtime couple.