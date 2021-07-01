Louisiana Man Posing As Cop Arrested After Pulling Over Real Officer

A man in Louisiana was arrested after reportedly posing as a police officer and pulling over a real off-duty deputy.

A deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office was driving along Highway 70 while off the clock on June 10 when a collision nearly occurred along the road, per Law & Crime. As traffic continued as normal, the deputy noticed a vehicle driving behind their car while continuously flashing its headlights.

According to the department, the deputy pulled over into a parking lot of a convenience store, and the other vehicle followed suit, blocking the deputy's car. The driver exited their vehicle and approached the deputy, showing a badge and claiming to be an officer, but the deputy recognized the man and knew he was not in law enforcement.

"The driver of that vehicle presented a badge to the deputy and represented himself as being a police officer," the department said in a statement. "However, the Assumption deputy recognized the individual as being a party to a domestic incident in Pierre Part earlier this year."

The man, identified as Vincent Vinny Marks, was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on a $10,000 bond. He is charged with false personation of a peace officer.